Mayor Ariful withdraws candidature at party's 'directive'

Sylhet City Corporation mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury on Tuesday withdrew his presidential candidature from the forthcoming Sylhet district BNP council after he was asked to do so by the BNP high-ups.

Mayor Ariful came up with this announcement on Tuesday afternoon during a press conference at a community center in the city's Nagarpara area. In a written statement, the BNP leader claimed he removed himself from the presidential race at directives from the BNP top-brass.