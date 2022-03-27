Mirza Fakhrul barred from going to Kalurghat

As police intercepted them, Mirza Fakhrul got down from his car. He then had a heated exchange with police officials but could not convince them.
Several leaders and activists of Chattra League were also chanted slogans there but police moved them.
BNP first took a programme to pay tributes to Kalurghat Radio Station but Awami League on Saturday evening announced a sit-in programme on the same venue, beginning from Sunday morning. Later, BNP on Saturday night changed the venue to the city’s Polo Ground.
Convener of BNP’s Chattogram city unit Shahdat Hossain told Prothom Alo BNP secretary general and other leaders wanted to pay tributes at the Kalurghat Radio Station, from where BNP founder Ziaur Rhaman declared independence. It is unfortunate that they could not do so as police barred them from going to Kalurghat.
Officer in charge of Panchlaish police station Zahidul Kabir told Prothom Alo police allowed BNP holding its pre-scheduled programme in Biploby Uddyan. BNP had another scheduled programme on Polo Ground but they wanted to go to Kalurghat Radio Station and they did not have permission for it.
If law and order situations deteriorate by any chance, who would take the responsibility? That is why BNP have been told to hold its scheduled programme, he added.