Presidential election: Nomination paper submission Sunday

Aspirants for the presidential election will have to submit their nomination papers to election commission (EC) on Sunday.

"According to the polls schedule, the nomination papers can be submitted to the chief election commission (CEC) office till 4:00pm on 12 February (Sunday)," EC secretariat secretary Md Jahangir Alam told BSS.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on 13 February from 10:00am, while nomination papers could be withdrawn till 4:00pm on 14 February.