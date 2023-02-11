Presidential election: Nomination paper submission Sunday

On 19 February, the 22nd presidential election will be held from 2:00pm to 5:00pm in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) complex.
The President may hold office for five years from the date of assumption of office.
Incumbent President Abdul Hamid assumed office on 24 April 2018. Accordingly, his five-year tenure will end on 23 April 2023.
According to the country's Constitution, members of parliament are voters in the Presidential election.
Awami League has the absolute majority in the current parliament.
In that case, there is no possibility of any party other than the Awami League to give a candidate to the presidential polls.
If there is one candidate for the presidency, the election will not require a meeting or voting in parliament.