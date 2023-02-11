Politics

Presidential election: Nomination paper submission Sunday

Aspirants for the presidential election will have to submit their nomination papers to election commission (EC) on Sunday.

"According to the polls schedule, the nomination papers can be submitted to the chief election commission (CEC) office till 4:00pm on 12 February (Sunday)," EC secretariat secretary Md Jahangir Alam told BSS.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on 13 February from 10:00am, while nomination papers could be withdrawn till 4:00pm on 14 February.

On 19 February, the 22nd presidential election will be held from 2:00pm to 5:00pm in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) complex.

The President may hold office for five years from the date of assumption of office.

Incumbent President Abdul Hamid assumed office on 24 April 2018. Accordingly, his five-year tenure will end on 23 April 2023.

According to the country's Constitution, members of parliament are voters in the Presidential election.

Awami League has the absolute majority in the current parliament.

In that case, there is no possibility of any party other than the Awami League to give a candidate to the presidential polls.

If there is one candidate for the presidency, the election will not require a meeting or voting in parliament.

