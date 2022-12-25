Anti-liberation forces are active to turn Bangladesh into failed state: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina today said that the anti-liberation forces and the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are always active in their efforts to turn Bangladesh into a failed state, reports BSS.

"We all should keep in mind that Bangladesh is our country. We've brought the country's independence. But, the anti-liberation forces and the killers of Bangabandhu are always out to turn Bangladesh into a failed state," she said.

Sheikh Hasina came out with this observation while delivering her closing remarks during the greeting exchange with her party leaders and activists at Ganabhaban a day after of her reelection as party President for the 10th consecutive terms.

She mentioned that in 29 years in two phases from 1975 to 1996 and 2001-2009, the governments who were in power during that time had tried to make the country as a failed state.