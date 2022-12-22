BNP wouldn't move forward by forming 12-party alliance: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud today said BNP would not be able to move ahead by forming a 12-party alliance splitting the 20-party coalition.

"BNP had formed the 20-party alliance for carrying out movement and they saw that the wheels of the coalition didn't move ahead. Now, there will be no progress if they form a 12-party alliance while many parties of group are inexperienced.

"Even, the strength of the clique is less than our (Awami League's) ward or thana level committees. In fact, it is nothing else, but a platform of isolated politicians," he told reporters while replying to a query at the seminar room of Press Information Department (PID) at Secretariat here.