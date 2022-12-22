BNP wouldn't move forward by forming 12-party alliance: Hasan

Replying to another query over a statement of the Russian envoy to Dhaka, Hasan said the foreign ambassadors should maintain the Vienna convention. There were some issues in the statement of the Russian Embassy in Dhaka, he added.
He said whenever some countries try to put pressure on any government, they raise questions over human rights issues of that country. But it was seen that the human rights are violated extremely in those countries which are telling about the issue, he added.
"I think that the statement will help realise those persons talking on different issues violating the Vienna Convention," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
The minister said once the finance minister had to rush to the Paris Consortium meeting to formulate the budget of the country while most parts of the budget came from grants and loans.
"But now, the situation has changed and about 90 per cent of our budget is self-funded. Even, in many cases we don't allow foreign loans or reject those. Bangladesh is now a self-dependent country," he said.
Hasan said, "I think that when a foreign diplomat tries to pry into our internal affairs, it amounts to interference on our freedom and sovereignty.”
“But, I want to blame those who, from time to time, rush to foreigners and provoke them to talk about our internal affairs. They are the real culprits,” he added.
Replying to another query over the upcoming national council of Awami League, the minister said there is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina in the party (AL) and every activist and supporter want her to lead the party as long as she is alive. There’s no alternative to her in running the state either, he added.
He said that global leaders have praised the role of the premier as she turned the country into a developing state from least developing one. There is no alternative to her in Awami League, he added.
"Bangabandhu's daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina is our supreme leader. And she will decide who will be in which post," said Hasan.
Earlier, the minister unwrapped the covers of the book 'Bangabandhu Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina' and Bangladesher Swapnopuran' written by HM Mehedi Hasan.
Principal information officer Md Shahenur Mia, publisher Abu Hashem Sarker and senior officials of the ministry were present.