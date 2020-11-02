Municipal polls to kick off in December: CEC

Chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Monday said that the elections to the municipalities would be held in five phases beginning from December this year.

“The municipal polls will begin in the last week of December this year with voting in at least 20-25 municipalities. The elections would be completed in five phases by May 2021,” he said after emerging from a commission meeting held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city’s Agargaon area.

The election commission (EC) has a decision, in principle, to hold the elections to all municipalities using the electronic voting machines (EVMs), Huda added.