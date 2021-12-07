Murad cites ‘personal reasons’ for resignation

Earlier on Monday, the prime minister ordered Murad to resign from the ministry for making derogatory and indecent comments on videos, said ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday in a press briefing.
Meanwhile, Awami League’s joint secretary general Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif on Tuesday morning told Prothom Alo that a recommendation would be made to take disciplinary action against Murad on behalf of the party.
Murad is the lawmaker of Jamalpur-4 constituency.
A section of Awami League men on Monday night brought out a procession welcoming the prime minister’s order asking Murad to resign.
Supporters of Sarisharabi upazila AL’s organising secretary Rafiqul Islam brought out the procession at Jamuna Fertilizer Factory area.
Jamalpur district unit AL also called an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon. A decision could be made about Murad, who is also health, population and family welfare affairs secretary of the party’s district unit.
A video of state minister Murad Hassan went viral on social media, where he has blatantly made indecent remarks about Zaima Rahman, granddaughter of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia.
While comments about Zaima were heavily criticised, another leaked audio of Murad threatening and using abusive language to an actress over the phone also went viral in social media.
Apart from this, Murad also made offensive remarks about women leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Dhaka University unit in another video live-streamed on Facebook.