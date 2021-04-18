My statements 'distorted': Mirza Abbas

BNP leader Miza Abbas has denied the statements he delivered on Saturday as to the involvement of BNP leaders behind the disappearance of M Ilias Ali, former MP and the then organizing secretary of BNP.

He said, “My statements have been distorted.”

Mirza Abbas claimed this in a press briefing at his residence in Shajahanpur on Sunday evening.

In a virtual meeting on Saturday, he reportedly held some of the BNP leaders responsible for Ilias Ali's disappearance that took place on 17 April 2012.

Without mentioning the names of any leaders, Mirza, a member of BNP’s standing committee, on Saturday said many know the faces of those people hiding inside the party.

Moreover, he said ruling Awami League (AL) government did not abduct Ilias Ali.