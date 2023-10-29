BNP Naya Paltan office now a police 'crime scene'

Other than the 'crime scene' tape, the main entrance to the BNP office has been kept under lock and key.

When asked why the office of a political party will be cordoned off as a crime scene, the police's Motijheel division assistant commissioner Golam Ruhani told Prothom Alo today, Sunday, that because chaos has broken out at the grand rally in and around Naya Paltan yesterday, Saturday, the entire area had been marked as a crime scene. The area which has been cordoned off is from where the orders to launch an attack were issued. That is basically why this area has been cordoned off.

The police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) was seen collecting various evidence from 10:00 in the morning today, Sunday, from within this area that had been closed off.