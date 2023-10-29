BNP Naya Paltan office now a police 'crime scene'

The police have cordoned off the area in front of the BNP central office entrance at Naya Paltan in the capital with 'crime scene' tape. The tape reads 'CRIME SCENE - DO NOT CROSS'.
Police officials say that the crime scene markings mean that no one can cross this cordon to enter or leave the BNP office. The police are collecting evidence as part of their crime investigation. The BNP office will, in effect, remain closed until the police finished their task.
Other than the 'crime scene' tape, the main entrance to the BNP office has been kept under lock and key.
When asked why the office of a political party will be cordoned off as a crime scene, the police's Motijheel division assistant commissioner Golam Ruhani told Prothom Alo today, Sunday, that because chaos has broken out at the grand rally in and around Naya Paltan yesterday, Saturday, the entire area had been marked as a crime scene. The area which has been cordoned off is from where the orders to launch an attack were issued. That is basically why this area has been cordoned off.
The police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) was seen collecting various evidence from 10:00 in the morning today, Sunday, from within this area that had been closed off.
BNP's grand rally on Saturday had been disrupted at Naya Paltan following clashes with the police. On protest, BNP has called a hartal (general strike) from dawn to dusk today, Sunday.
No leaders or activists of the party were seen in front of the Naya Paltan office till 9:30 Sunday morning. A lock was seen on the front entrance. Law enforcement personnel remained on alert in front of the office.
A visit to the area in front of BNP's central office at 8:00 in the morning saw police standing on alert. The police were also seen in position at the intersections and entrances of the lanes around the area.