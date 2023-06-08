Govt agencies won't file case for harassment: Law minister tells JS

No government agency will file case for harassment as the election commission has taken it as a challenge to hold the upcoming general election in transparent, free, fair, neutral and peaceful manners, said law minister Anisul Huq in parliament on Thursday.

"The election commission has taken it as a challenge to hold the election in transparent, free, fair, neutral and peaceful manners. To overcome the challenge, various decisions were taken," he said replying to a question from Gonoforum MP Mokabbir Khan (Sylhet-2).

The 11-point decision includes not lodging cases for harassment by any government agency; preventing attack on contesting candidates, supporters, their houses and business establishments by rival candidates and supporters and in case of such attack, taking prompt action as per law; and recovering illegal arms and ensuring deposition of legal arms before the election.