Narayanganj city election 16 January

EC secretary Md Humayun Kabir announced the schedule after the meeting.
According to the schedule, the deadline for the submission of nomination papers is 15 December, while the date for scrutinising nomination papers is 20 December and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 27 December.
The balloting will held from 8:00am to 4:00pm without any break. It is the third election for the Narayanganj City Corporation after its formation in 2011.
More elections
The parliamentary by-polls to Tangail-7 constituency and five municipalities will also be held on 16 January.
The five municipalities are Noakhali, Natore (postponed polls), Bagatipara of Natore, Jhikargachha of Jashore and Banshkhali of Chattogram.
The EVMs will also be used in the parliamentary by-election and the five local body polls, the EC said.
The Tangail-7 constituency fell vacant with death of Awami League MP Akabbar Hossain on 16 November.