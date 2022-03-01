New CEC not to act as ‘mediator’ among political parties

It is not possible for the election commission (EC) alone to create a level playing field for all the parties that would compete in the elections, newly appointed chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal have said.

“EC does not have infinite power. A consensus among the political parties is required for a fair election. I, as a CEC, would not act as mediator if there is no minimum consensus among the political leaderships,” he added.

Kazi Habibul Awal attended the office at Nirbachan Bhaban (election building) in the city’s Agargaon office on Monday morning.

After exchanging greetings with the EC officials, the new CEC, along with four other commissioners – Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana, Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman -- addressed a media briefing in the afternoon.