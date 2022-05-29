New political alliance 'Gantantra Mancha' in the offing

According to the press release, a proposal adopted at the meeting condemning the 'violent' activities of the ruling party's student wing on Dhaka University (DU) campus.

It is said that the kind of occupation forcibly established by the student wing of the ruling party has seriously marred the democratic atmosphere of education and the safety of the university students.

Although the photographs of armed cadres pouncing on JCD on DU campus were published in the media, none has been arrested yet. Even, no case has been lodged against them. Rather, false lawsuits were filed against the persons who came under attack by BCL, the release added.