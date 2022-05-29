New political alliance 'Gantantra Mancha' in the offing

Leaders of these seven parties and organisations held the meeting at the residence of JSD president ASM Abdul Rab in the capital’s Uttara on Sunday.
Presided over by ASM Abdur Rab, the meeting reached a consensus on this new political initiative, said a press statement.
The statement said, at the meeting, decisions have been taken to finalise the political agenda of Ganatanra Mancha to face the present fascist rule.
Nagarik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Biplobi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Huq, Ganosamhati Andolon chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, Gono Odhikar Parishad member secretary Nurul Haque Nur, Bhashani Onushari Parishad secretary general Sheikh Rafiqul Islam and Rastra Sanskar Andolan chief coordinator Hasnat Quaiyum, among others, were present at the meeting.
According to the press release, a proposal adopted at the meeting condemning the 'violent' activities of the ruling party's student wing on Dhaka University (DU) campus.
It is said that the kind of occupation forcibly established by the student wing of the ruling party has seriously marred the democratic atmosphere of education and the safety of the university students.
Although the photographs of armed cadres pouncing on JCD on DU campus were published in the media, none has been arrested yet. Even, no case has been lodged against them. Rather, false lawsuits were filed against the persons who came under attack by BCL, the release added.