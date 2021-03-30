New political party 'Naitik Samaj' launched

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Kamal Hossain welcomed the new party and said people respect honest persons.

"Moral education has to be imparted to the new generation. Ethics and honesty have to be practised. Dishonest people have never been able to lead permanently, and will not be able to do so. Everyone has to unite against the injustice," he said.

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafarullah Chowdhury said ethics have died in all spheres of life.

People of the minority communities are coming under attack one after another and the ruling partymen are doing this, Zafarullah said, adding that these heinous acts are happening due to lack of moral values.

Raising questions as to why the Brahmanbaria government office was attacked, he said people know that the employees of this office assisted in the voting at night of 2018, and they vented their anger.

Zafarullah criticised the killing of Hefazat men. He expressed his good wishes for the new political party 'Naitik Samaj'.

Asif Nazrul said, "We want to be optimistic when we see anything new. We have lost ethics from society. Nothing exists if ethics do not exist. If there is ethics, we can stand up against the injustice."