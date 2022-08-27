AL to play hard and soft to control political arena

The ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) leadership has been preparing the party to keep the political arena in their control, especially before the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, which is likely to be held at the end of the next year or in the first month of 2024. That is why though the higher echelons of the ruling party said that they would not obstruct the opposition parties, especially BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), from organising peaceful programmes, this is not being reflected at the grassroots.

There have been attacks on people attending the rallies and processions of BNP and obstructions in different districts over the last five days. To stop the de facto opposition BNP from holding any programmes, in some places the ruling party and its front organisations organised programmes in the the spots where BNP had already announced their programmes. The administration accordingly imposed Section 144 in those places.