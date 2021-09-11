Next elections must be held under neutral govt: Fakhrul

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general has demanded that the next elections must be held under a neutral government.

That elections have to be conducted under a neutral election commission, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir added.

The BNP secretary general reiterated the demand while speaking at a discussion as the chief guest at the National Press Club on Saturday.

Mohila Dal--BNP's women front--organised the discussion to mark its 43rd founding anniversary.