Nixon Chowdhury's bail appeal upheld

The Appellate Division has upheld the conditional anticipatory bail granted for eight weeks by the High Court to member of parliament Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon in a case filed against him by the election commission (EC).

The Appellate Division issued a no-order against the appeal made by the prosecution against the High Court order.

Chamber judge Md Nuruzzaman issued this order on Thursday. Earlier, on Tuesday, the High Court had granted eight weeks conditional anticipatory bail to Nixon Chowdhury in this case.

The prosecution appealed against this order on Wednesday and the hearing of the appeal was held on Thursday.