Nixon Chowdhury's bail appeal upheld

The Appellate Division has upheld the conditional anticipatory bail granted for eight weeks by the High Court to member of parliament Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon in a case filed against him by the election commission (EC).
The Appellate Division issued a no-order against the appeal made by the prosecution against the High Court order.
Chamber judge Md Nuruzzaman issued this order on Thursday. Earlier, on Tuesday, the High Court had granted eight weeks conditional anticipatory bail to Nixon Chowdhury in this case.
The prosecution appealed against this order on Wednesday and the hearing of the appeal was held on Thursday.
Assistant attorney general M Saiful Alam appeared in court for the hearing for the prosecution.
Lawyers Baset Majumdar and Sayeed Ahmed appeared on behalf of Nixon. Sayeed Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the state had appealed to the High Court against the bail order. The Chamber court issued a no-order and so the High Court's anticipatory bail granted by the High Court remained intact.
The election commission on 15 October filed a case against the independent member of parliament of the Faridpur-4 seat. The commission charged him with violating the election code of conduct as well as threatening and abusing government officials during the 10 October Charbhadrashan upazila parishad chairman by-elections.
Senior district election officer Nawabul Islam was plaintiff in the case. He had been the returning officer in the Charbhadrashan by-polls.