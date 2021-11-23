No change in Khaleda’s condition: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said there has been no improvement in the health condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital with multiple complications, reports UNB.

"She's now in between life and death. The medical board formed for her treatment sat in a meeting Tuesday. What we came to know so far is that there has been no significant improvement in her condition," said Fakrul while talking to reporters at BNP's Gulshan office.

"When I visited her several times I found her mentally strong. Physicians also said she is mentally very strong despite her illness which will help her respond to treatment," he said.