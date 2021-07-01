No reason to seek presidential clemency by Khaleda: BNP

On Wednesday, law minister Anisul Haq in parliament said Khaleda Zia has to confess first to her corruption offences and then seek pardon from the President to go abroad for her treatment.

Prince said the law minister's comments on Khaleda also manifest the government's political vengeance and an attempt to control and pollute politics. "We strongly protest the statements made by the law minister in parliament."

He said the BNP chairperson has been suffering from serious heart, kidney and liver complications, and receiving treatment at her Gulshan residence since she was discharged from Evercare Hospital in the capital.