Nobody can break BNP’s record of vote robbery: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today said nobody can break the BNP’s record of vote robbery in the history of Bangladesh, reports BSS.

He came up with the remark while speaking at a discussion through videoconferencing from his official residence here.

Dhaka North city unit of Awami League arranged the discussion at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital on the occasion of the 'Victory Day of Democracy'.