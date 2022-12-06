Remain alert against anarchy cantering 10 Dec: Quader to AL men

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday urged party's leaders, workers and supporters to remain alert so that BNP-Jamaat cannot create anarchy in the name of its rally on 10 December, reports BSS.

"Life and property will have to be saved from arson attackers . . . BNP-Jamaat is the patron of militancy and communalism. All areas, including each ward, union, upazila and district will have to be brought under strict vigilance from tomorrow," he said while speaking at the 30th council of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Suhrawardi Uddayan.