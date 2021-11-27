Now people call us “collaborators” for overpraising govt: Chunnu

Earlier, participating in discussions on the Highway Bill-2021, several opposition MPs of both BNP and Jatiya Party came down heavily on the minister for recent fatal road accidents, anarchic situation and corruption in the transport sector.
Responding to the criticisms, Obaidul Quader urged the opposition not only to oppose, but also to praise the good jobs of the government.
In reply, Chunnu said this is not correct that they do not appreciate the good work of the government. “Now people call us collaborators of the ruling Awami League for overpraising the government. How much shall we praise the government? We now want to get rid of that label—‘Dalal’ (Collaborator). Even then, if you aren’t happy, there is nothing to do. Only praising is not the job of the opposition.”
BNP MP Rumeen Farhana said the government only wants to hear praises as a beautiful girl wants to. “They forget that there’s a budget of Tk 600,000 crore for them to work. There’s no need to praise them for their work,” she said.
Rumeen said it was the job of the opposition to expose the government's wrongdoings, corruption and irregularities.
Independent MP Rezaul Karim said it is not clear who is the opposition party in this parliament as opposition MPs always shower praises on the government.