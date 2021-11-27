Now people call us “collaborators” for overpraising govt: Chunnu

In reply, Chunnu said this is not correct that they do not appreciate the good work of the government. “Now people call us collaborators of the ruling Awami League for overpraising the government. How much shall we praise the government? We now want to get rid of that label—‘Dalal’ (Collaborator). Even then, if you aren’t happy, there is nothing to do. Only praising is not the job of the opposition.”

BNP MP Rumeen Farhana said the government only wants to hear praises as a beautiful girl wants to. “They forget that there’s a budget of Tk 600,000 crore for them to work. There’s no need to praise them for their work,” she said.