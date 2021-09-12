Now state ‘backs corruption’: BNP

At their weekly virtual meeting on Saturday, the BNP also said the AL government is giving corruption an "institutional shape" in all spheres of the state.
“The meeting sharply criticised the prime minister's remarks (on the Ashrayan project),” said a press release on Sunday.
On Thursday, the prime minister alleged that some miscreants damaged the houses—given by her government to the homeless as a gift in Mujib Borsho—with hammers and shovels and the media published the photos of those broken houses.
Hasina claimed that she has got the full details of the culprits, including their names, after an investigation.
The BNP standing committee members also strongly protested and denounced the gunning down of a Bangladeshi, Shahibar Rahman, by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Dantbhanga border in Kurigram's Roumari upazila on 4 September.
They alleged that it has never been possible to take effective action against all these killings due to the government's "knee-jerk'' foreign policy.
The BNP standing committee meeting urged the government to take effective measures to force the Indian authorities to refrain from such heinous killings.