Now state ‘backs corruption’: BNP

Criticizing prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her remarks on the demolition of around 300 houses under the Ashrayan-2 Project, the BNP standing committee alleged that now "corruption is backed by the state", reports UNB.

The prime minister's remark on having the list of those who damaged the houses of Ashrayan-2 Project is tantamount to backing the corruption of Awami League (AL) leaning contractors and its bureaucrats involved in this project, BNP said.