Awami League gives BNP ultimatum against its ‘evil politics’

The ruling Awami League has given BNP a 36-day ultimatum for it to give up its ‘evil politics’. It said that if BNP doesn’t come to the ‘right path’ within this time, it will take the people along and crush BNP’s ‘hand of evil politics’. Awami League said this was a last warning to BNP.
Awami League held separate rallies in Uttara and Jatrabari of the capital yesterday, Monday. These programmes were held on separate initiatives of Dhaka city north and south committees, under the name of ‘peace and development’ rallies.
At the Uttara rally, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader spoke of giving BNP ad ultimatum. BNP is on the streets with a two-week programme calling for its one-point demand for the resignation of the government. Awami League has also taken up a programme of meetings and rallies to remain on the streets from 21 September till 4 October. It held two rallies in Dhaka yesterday, Monday, as part of this.
Speaking at the rally in Uttara, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said, “I have given BNP an ultimatum, the last warning, a 36-day ultimatum, not 36 hours. Within this 36 days they have to give up their evil politics, arson, violence and sabotage. They have to stop their conspiracies against democracy. If BNP doesn’t come to the straight path within this time, then we will take the people along with us and crush their hand of evil politics.”
Obaidul Quader said, the streets will be in Awami League’s control. They (BNP) will not be allowed to come and take over the streets. There is only one choice, the election. He addressed the BNP leaders, saying, “If you do not come to the election, you will lose before the game even begins.”
Minister for road transport and bridges, Obaidul Quader, said the people of Bangladesh will not accept anyone other than Sheikh Hasina in the election.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over mobile phone Monday night regarding Awami League’s 36-day ultimatum, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “What ultimatum will they give? The entire country, the entire world is giving them an ultimatum to carry out a free, fair and inclusive election under a neutral government. And we are carrying out a movement with a one-point ultimatum (for the removal of the government). So they can’t get away with such rhetoric.”
Before Obaidul Quader delivered his speech, Awami League’s Dhaka division organising secretary Mirza Azam said, “We will not sit idle. We will safeguard the government for the next 35 days.”
Election period
Concerning the ruling party’s highlighting the matter of 36 or 25 days, Awami League sources have said that the election period will commence from 1 November. That is, according to the constitution. The national parliament election must be held within 90 days starting from 1 November. The government that will be at the helm at the time is known as the election-time government.
The term of the present parliament ends on 29 January. In the 90 days before that, that is, from 1 November ill 29 January, the 12th national parliament election will be held. But nothing specific has been mentioned about when the election schedule will be announced.
Awami League sources further say that there are some other reasons too for bringing up the 36-day ultimatum. BNP has openly said that it will take up a massive movement to topple the government in October, and the intelligence agencies have the same information. In the meantime, the US has initiated its visa policy. Under the circumstances, Awami League is feeling the pressure. That is why they are giving out the message to BNP that it will not be able to topple the government. Awami League also wants to display its determination of the western world. There is also the matter of boosting the spirit of the party activists.
Several sources within Awami League’s central committee say that after the US visa policy came into effect, this 36-day matter was raised in order to put pressure on BNP.
The US on 24 May declared its new visa policy on 24 May, aimed at ensuring free and fair elections in Bangladesh. Four months after that, on 22 September, the US declared that steps have now been taken to impose those visa restrictions against those who were obstructing the democratic election process. These individuals included members of the law enforcement agencies, the ruling political party and members of the opposition too.
Several leaders of Awami League’s central committee have told Prothom Alo that if BNP takes up any violent action in the name of rallies and gatherings from 1 November, that should fall under the US visa policy restrictions. Awami League wants to see what the US will do then.
‘Correct yourselves’
Addressing BNP while speaking at the Uttara rally, Obaidul Quader said, “I have given a 36-day ultimatum, correct yourselves. Your back is broken, your knees are broken.”
The AL general secretary Obaidul Quader went on to day that BNP’s ‘market was bad’ and that no one ‘turned up’ at their rallies. He said, “If BNP brings firearms, its hands will be broken. If it bring fire, its hands will be burnt. They will be treated in accordance to their actions.”
Regarding BNP’s demand to release its chairperson Khaleda Zia, Obaidul Quader said that they (BNP) could do nothing for their leader. It was because of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s magnanimity and kindness that Khaleda Zia was undergoing treatment at home. Mirza Fakhrul was giving a 36 hour ultimatum , but BNP could not carry out even a 36 minute movement for Khaleda Zia. Nowhere in Bangladesh was there even a 36 minute movement for Khaleda Zia. Today Awami League is issuing an ultimatum.
If BNP boycotts the election, they will see their leaders are contesting in the election. Before the final game, they will see they have no players in the partyHassan Mahmud, AL Dhaka south city joint secretary
‘This country is not Ali Bongo’s Gabon’
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader said at the Uttara rally that Awami League did not bother about anyone’s visa policy. He said, “I am giving this message. We do not bother about anyone’s visa policy. We have made Bangladesh independent not to bother about anyone’s restrictions. We freed this country with our blood, not to follow anyone’s restrictions. We will carry out our democracy. We will run our election. Who are you to issues restrictions from over the Atlantic? This country is not Ali Bongo’s Gabon. This is Bangabandhu’s independent Bangladesh.”
Criticising the US, Obaidul Quader said, nowhere in the world is democracy flawless. Those who are talking about restrictions today, have flaws in their own country’s democracy, human rights are being violated there. They can do nothing.”
Obaidul Quader said, “We do not accept any restrictions or visa policies. We will do our election, we will go by our rules. The constitution has stated how to hold the election. We will carry out the election in our democracy. Bangladesh’s democracy doesn’t follow anyone’s orders.
Also speaking at the Uttara rally were Awami League’s joint general secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain and others. The rally was presided over by Dhaka city north Awami League president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and moderated by general secretary SM Mannan.
‘No players in the party’
Awami League leaders also criticised BNP strongly at the rally in Jatrabari. AL presidium member Matia Chowdhury said, Awami League is in government, it will remain in government, it will remain by the verdict of the people.”
Another presidium member of AL, Md Abdur Razzaque said, addressing BNP leaders, “The more you make threats, the more Awami League leaders and activists will be well-organised.” Awami League will not relinquish power at BNP’s behest, said presidium member Shahjahan Khan.
Dhaka city south Awami League acting president Nurul Amin presided over the Jatrabari rally. It was moderated by general secretary Humayun Kabir. Also speaking at the rally were AL presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Abdur Rahman, joint secretary Hassan Mahmud and others. Hassan Mahmud said, “If BNP boycotts the election, they will see their leaders are contesting in the election. Before the final game, they will see they have no players in the party. All the players have joined a different team or will form a new platform and take part in the election.”