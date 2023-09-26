Awami League gives BNP ultimatum against its ‘evil politics’

Speaking at the rally in Uttara, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said, “I have given BNP an ultimatum, the last warning, a 36-day ultimatum, not 36 hours. Within this 36 days they have to give up their evil politics, arson, violence and sabotage. They have to stop their conspiracies against democracy. If BNP doesn’t come to the straight path within this time, then we will take the people along with us and crush their hand of evil politics.”

Obaidul Quader said, the streets will be in Awami League’s control. They (BNP) will not be allowed to come and take over the streets. There is only one choice, the election. He addressed the BNP leaders, saying, “If you do not come to the election, you will lose before the game even begins.”

Minister for road transport and bridges, Obaidul Quader, said the people of Bangladesh will not accept anyone other than Sheikh Hasina in the election.

Speaking to Prothom Alo over mobile phone Monday night regarding Awami League’s 36-day ultimatum, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “What ultimatum will they give? The entire country, the entire world is giving them an ultimatum to carry out a free, fair and inclusive election under a neutral government. And we are carrying out a movement with a one-point ultimatum (for the removal of the government). So they can’t get away with such rhetoric.”

Before Obaidul Quader delivered his speech, Awami League’s Dhaka division organising secretary Mirza Azam said, “We will not sit idle. We will safeguard the government for the next 35 days.”