Nur urges all political parties to be united

Former vice president of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur urged all political parties to come forward under a single banner to protect the nation.

“Come under a single banner to protect the nation, not under different banners anymore [to wage a movement],” Nur said.

He said this while addressing a protest rally in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh in Dhaka on Friday evening.

Sramik Odikhar Parished organised the event demanding unconditional release of all detainees held under the Digital Security Act (DSA), including labour leader Ruhul Amin, and the annulment of the law.

The former DUCSU VP said, “All need to be united to save the nation. If necessary, bamboos would be used against the incumbent autocratic regime like people did against the autocratic ruler in 1990.”