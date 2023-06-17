Khaleda Zia returns home from hospital

BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is all set to return home from the Evercare Hospital upon completion of treatment and medical tests.
AZM Zahid Hossain, her personal physician and vice chairman of the party, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo, saying she was likely to reach her residence in Gulshan around 5:00 pm.
The BNP chairperson was taken to the hospital at midnight on 12 June after her health deteriorated. She has long been suffering from various health issues, including diabetes, and liver complications.
AZM Zahid Hossain also said that Begum Khaleda Zia will remain under treatment at her residence.
The former prime minister was imprisoned in a graft case in 2018. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the government issued an executive order on 25 March 2020, suspending her jail sentence.
Later, the suspension order was extended in phases.