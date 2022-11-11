Work to march country forward: PM tells Jubo League men

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina today called upon the leaders and activists of Jubo League to take the country forward for prosperity, being imbued with patriotism and dutifulness towards the country and its people.

“I urge the youth that it is their duty to march the country ahead toward development and prosperity… the people of the country are now getting hope afresh to live a beautiful and dignified life due to the massive development carried out by the Awami League government. To take the efforts forward further, the youths are the most important stakeholders and they can build the country,” she said.

The premier was addressing a youth grand rally as the chief guest marking the 50th founding anniversary of the Awami Jubo League, the youth wing of the ruling AL, at the historic Suhrawardi Udyan, here.

The venue turned into a human see as the Jubo League leaders and activists turned up in thousands since morning with colourful festoons, placards, national and party flags, portraits and pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani. People were seen in thousands in the open places including the Ramna Park and roads surrounding the venue.