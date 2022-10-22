No scope to oust govt in clandestine way: Quader

About Fakhrul’s claim that the nation’s existence will get ruined if the government cannot be ousted, Quader said BNP itself is the major barrier to Bangladesh’s existence, progress and prosperity.

Noting that Awami League is the vigilant sentinel of Bangladesh’s meaningful existence and sovereignty, he said today the country’s existence is established on solid foundation under the vigorous leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said Bangladesh’s footing has become stronger now than any time in the past in all aspects, including socioeconomic and geopolitical periphery.

Pointing to BNP, he said in the statement that the party has resorted to various conspiracies and plots with an evil attempt to destroy the country’s existence in the name of opposing the government.