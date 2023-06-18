We don’t go to foreign diplomats, they invite us: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that BNP leaders don’t go to the foreign diplomats, it’s the diplomats who invite BNP leaders.
Mirza Fakhrul said this during a book cover unveiling ceremony held at the BNP Gulshan office on Sunday.
The BNP secretary general said, “They say that we go to the foreigners at every given chance. We don’t go to them, the foreigners sometimes invite us. They want to know about the state of the country, what we want to do, what we are planning to do.”
He continued, “The US president Joe Biden’s policy is that he wants to establish democracy across the world. So, they are working according to the plan. They don’t invite the countries where they feel democracy doesn’t exist. They also impose sanctions. They feel that here (in Bangladesh), the people’s rights have been snatched. The right to vote is not being upheld. Human rights are getting violated.”
Mirza Fakhrul also claimed that Awami League doesn’t believe in democracy. “How can they (Awami League) give people democracy? They keep saying that they will stage the elections, the elections will be fair, they are making such promises. But do the people believe that they will stage a fair election? Has Awami League ever staged a fair election while in power? They never have.”
The BNP general secretary further said that one can’t keep making a fool out of the people and expect to stay in power. He said, “You can fool the people once or twice, but not every time. This time the people are aware.”
Mirza Fakhrul claimed that Awami League has run a steam roller over the people for the past 14-15 years. He said, “If the people’s standard of living doesn’t improve, if they don’t have food to eat, don’t have food security, don’t have a fixed income how can you term it as development? One can clearly see that the country’s economy has collapsed.”
Talking about the recent murder of journalist Golam Rabbani and the arrest of Sadhurpara union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam alias Babu in connection to the murder, he said, “This chairman is an Awami League leader. The ones who murdered Golam Rabbani are also from Awami League. The journalists and we (BNP) are saying this. Still, it’s not reaching their (government’s) ears.”