We don’t go to foreign diplomats, they invite us: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that BNP leaders don’t go to the foreign diplomats, it’s the diplomats who invite BNP leaders.

Mirza Fakhrul said this during a book cover unveiling ceremony held at the BNP Gulshan office on Sunday.

The BNP secretary general said, “They say that we go to the foreigners at every given chance. We don’t go to them, the foreigners sometimes invite us. They want to know about the state of the country, what we want to do, what we are planning to do.”