BNP vice chairman Shah Moazzem Hossain has died at his residence in the capital. He was 83.

Veteran politician Moazzem breathed his last due to old aged complications at his Gulshan residence at 9:30pm on Wednesday, UNB quoted Syrul Kabir Khan as saying. Syrul is an official of BNP's media wing.

Shah Moazzem left behind a son and a daughter to mourn his death.