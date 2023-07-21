BNP is staging isolated incidents, plotting to foil national polls: Quader

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is hatching conspiracies to thwart the upcoming parliamentary election, alleged ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Friday.

“BNP is trying to attract the attention of foreigners by staging isolated incidents. It is hatching conspiracies to foil the elections,” he said while presiding over a meeting with the AL secretaries at the party’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital, reports news agency BSS.