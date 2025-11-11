Opinion: Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher
‘If Charter gets a legal foundation, we have no objection to elections even in January’
The interim government had asked political parties to submit a unified directive within seven days regarding the implementation of the July National Charter. That deadline ended yesterday, Monday. However, no consensus has been reached among the political parties. In this context, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher shared his opinion with Prothom Alo.
The government cannot simply leave the responsibility of implementing the July Charter entirely to the political parties. It has a fundamental duty to perform. If the July National Charter is given a legal foundation, Jamaat-e-Islami will have no objection even if the election is held in January. However, the government and all concerned should understand that without fundamental reforms, the people of this country will not accept any election.
The nation is deeply concerned about the current situation in Bangladesh. The main reason for this anxiety is that people find no clear direction as to where the country is heading. A general election in February is the nation’s expectation. We believe that all political parties, as well as the present government, are in agreement on this. There is no difference on that point. The only way out of the present uncertainty is to hold a free, fair, and impartial election with the participation of all the parties that took part in the July movement.
We all agreed on a number of reforms that have come to be known as the July Charter. Through this Charter, people expect a qualitative political change in the country and are eagerly waiting for it. Therefore, we believe that if the political parties act sincerely, overcoming this uncertainty will not be a very difficult task.
We all have signed on to the implementation of the July Charter, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) has already said it will also sign once it receives assurance about the charter’s legal and constitutional basis. Therefore, there is no disagreement left among us regarding the July Charter.
We have all accepted the recommendations made by the Consensus Commission on this issue. We want the July Charter to be given constitutional legitimacy and legal validity through an executive order, as the Commission has recommended. This should be completed urgently, because the government’s delay in this regard is only prolonging the problem.
Based on the Consensus Commission’s recommendations, the chief adviser should issue an order and take the necessary initiative to hold the required referendum. If the July Charter resolves the legal, administrative, and constitutional issues, then the election can be held in January—and Jamaat-e-Islami is fully prepared for that election. But if there is no legal foundation for the Charter, and anyone procrastinates and pushes everything into uncertainty, the situation may become far more complicated.
We have called for dialogue among political parties. I believe that to dispel the crisis of confidence among parties and the anxiety among the people, mutual discussions among the main political forces are extremely important. It is crucial that we talk about how the next election will be held, how to ensure the environment for a free and fair election, and how we can collectively pave the way for it.
Our position is clear: an election should be held with the participation of all parties involved in the July movement. If the July Charter is given legal recognition and the election can be held earlier, we have no objection. We hope that together we will create a proper and conducive environment for a fair election, and we will cooperate in taking effective measures to give the July Charter a constitutional and legal basis.
I believe resolving this crisis through discussion is the most desirable path. We had called upon the BNP to engage in dialogue, but they did not respond—that is their own decision, and we did not take offense. We still believe that mutual dialogue among political parties is necessary. Beyond the July Charter, the misunderstandings and crisis of trust that have emerged among parties need to be resolved—and the best way to do that is through dialogue.
If the BNP now takes such an initiative, we will respond positively. But if dialogue does not happen—if parties are unwilling to talk—then every party will choose both dialogue and programmes of action to assert their rights. At present, these are the only two open paths to resolving the crisis. Any political party will take one of them. However, we would prefer to put our emphasis on dialogue.
* Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, nayeb-e-ameer, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami