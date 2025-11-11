‘If Charter gets a legal foundation, we have no objection to elections even in January’

The government cannot simply leave the responsibility of implementing the July Charter entirely to the political parties. It has a fundamental duty to perform. If the July National Charter is given a legal foundation, Jamaat-e-Islami will have no objection even if the election is held in January. However, the government and all concerned should understand that without fundamental reforms, the people of this country will not accept any election.

The nation is deeply concerned about the current situation in Bangladesh. The main reason for this anxiety is that people find no clear direction as to where the country is heading. A general election in February is the nation’s expectation. We believe that all political parties, as well as the present government, are in agreement on this. There is no difference on that point. The only way out of the present uncertainty is to hold a free, fair, and impartial election with the participation of all the parties that took part in the July movement.

We all agreed on a number of reforms that have come to be known as the July Charter. Through this Charter, people expect a qualitative political change in the country and are eagerly waiting for it. Therefore, we believe that if the political parties act sincerely, overcoming this uncertainty will not be a very difficult task.