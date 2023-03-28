‘Private practice in public hospital amount to destroying health sector’

BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has alleged that the government’s decision to allow private practice in public hospitals is tantamount to destroying the health sector.

“Already the health care services in the government hospitals are in crisis. Amid such a situation, the scope for private practice from 3pm to 6pm by paying fees is tantamount to destroying the health system,” he said on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

Speaking at a discussion, Mosharraf, a former health minister, also alleged that the government has taken the move to make the pockets of the pro-ruling party physicians heavier.