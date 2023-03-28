‘Private practice in public hospital amount to destroying health sector’

He said, "You have seen a circular regarding allowing the private practice of public hospital doctors in their respective workplaces after 3pm from March 30. Politicisation is here too as such an exceptional step has been taken to create additional opportunities for the ruling party doctors.”
The BNP leader thinks this move will not bring anything good and welfare to the patients. “The common people now won’t get any service in the public hospitals and they will be forced to visit doctors providing fees after 3pm.”
Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh (DAB), a platform of pro-BNP physicians, arranged the discussion titled “The Falling Health System even after 52 Years of Independence” at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 53rd Independence Day.
Earlier on Monday, Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque said the private practice of the public hospital physicians after 3pm will run primarily only in 10 district hospitals and 20 upazila health complexes across the country from Thursday (March 30).
The government has also fixed Tk 500 as consultation fee for professors, Tk 400 for associate professors, Tk 300 for assistant professors and Tk 200 for MBBS doctors.