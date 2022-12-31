Over 5000 Jamaat men sued over Friday’s clash with police

Police on Saturday filed five separate cases against more than 5000 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in connection with clashes in the capital's Malibagh, Mouchak , Shahjahanpur and Rampura areas after Jumma prayers on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.

Among the cases, one each was registered with Ramna, Shahjahanpur and Rampura police station, while another two cases were filed with Khilgaon police station.

Sources at the DMP headquarters said sub inspector (SI) Subir Kumar registered a case with Ramna police station against mentioning names of 91 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and unidentified names of several others.