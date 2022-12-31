Over 5000 Jamaat men sued over Friday’s clash with police

SI Md Hayat Ali Khan filed a case with Shahjahanpur police station accusing 73 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami I and 800-900 unnamed others.
Names of around 63 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami were mentioned alongside 3500-4000 others unnamed people of the organization in a case filed by SI Maruf Hossain with Rampura police station.
SI Rezaul Karim filed two separate cases with Khilgaon police station. He mentioned names of total 148 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and several other unidentified people.
Various charges, including obstruction of government duty, assault on police were brought against the accused of the five cases.
Clashes broke out between the law enforcers and activists and leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Chhatra Shibir in the capital's Malibagh, Mouchak, Shahjahanpur and Rampura areas as they tried to bring out a procession after Juma prayers on Friday, police said.
Dozens of people, including 10 cops and Jamaat- Shibir men sustained injuries during the clash.
The law enforcers detained several Jamaat-Shibir men over the incident.