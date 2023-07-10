Govt has taken elections as weapon to establish fascism: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the government has taken the elections as a weapon to establish fascism, reports UNB.

“Their only target is to establish a one-party nation by destroying democracy and the opposition parties. They tried to do this in the past, but could not succeed due to political changeover at that time. They’re pursuing this goal in a different style this time by taking elections as their weapon,” he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing a milad mahfil arranged by BNP at the party’s Naya Paltan central office seeking the speedy recovery of its ailing standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Rafiqul Islam Miah.