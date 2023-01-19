Awami League never thinks what it gets: Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister and ruling Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina has said her party never thinks what it gets by working for people rather it considers what they could do for people’s welfare.

“We made a huge change to Bangladesh and its people’s fates in the last 14 years as we always think what we could do for the people,” she said while opening the newly constructed Banshkhali Upazila Awami League headquarters in Chattogram.