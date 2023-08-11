BNP begins mass processions in Dhaka

Two mass processions of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) demanding resignation of the government have begun in two areas of the capital city.
One of the processions commenced from in front of Suvastu Tower in Uttar Badda area at around 3:45 pm. This procession is scheduled to end in Malibagh area.
The BNP leaders and activists started another mass procession from Kamalapur Stadium area nearly the same time. This procession is also scheduled to end in Malibagh area.
Before the mass procession, the party leaders and activists gathered in both the spots with smaller processions.
A temporary stage has been constructed on a pick-up van at the southern side of Kamalapur Stadium. Party leaders addressed a short rally from there.
The party also organised a similar short rally at Uttar Badda.
A huge number of police members have been deployed in the concerned areas of Dhaka over the processions of the de facto opposition.