New budget is for turning around amid global crisis: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said the government proposed the national budget for 2023-24 fiscal for making a turnaround amid the global crisis and conflict.

"The government proposed this budget for building a Smart Bangladesh and continuing the development spree. This budget is for making a turnaround amid crisis. Sheikh Hasina has set an example of magical leadership in Bangladesh amid global crisis and conflict," he said.

Quader came up with the statement in a press conference arranged to give the party's reaction over the proposed budget for FY 2023-24 at AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in Dhaka on Saturday.