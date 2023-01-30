People know who flee the country: Mirza Fakhrul

Referring to prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s remarks on Awami League never flees, Mirza Fakhrul said people know who fled the country after 1/11 event, but one person who did not flee the country is Khaleda Zia
“At that time Khaleda Zia clearly stated I have no place to stay on foreign land. This is my country and I will go nowhere leaving the country. I was born here and I will die here,” he quoted Khaleda Zia as saying so there is no benefit over talking about who flees the country and where, and people knows everything about it.
Referring to Awami League general secretary Obaidul Qauder, MirzaFakhkrul said, “You will not find an escape route. There is nowhere to escape. You still have time, so meet our 10-point demand and resign.”
Referring to Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls, the BNP leader said, “Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan was our lawmaker. He resigned and then he wanted to contest the polls, so we expelled him. Now Awami League sacrificed all rules and ethics, withdrew its candidate and the party is doing everything for his victory. Even the independent candidate has gone missing for two days.”
Mirza Fakhrul said this is a march to free BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and bring back Tarique Rahman home.