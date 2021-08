The 14th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin on September 1 next. President Abdul Hamid has summoned the session exercising the power bestowed upon him by Article 72 (1) of the constitution.

The session of the Jatiya Sangsad will begin at 5:00pm on the day with parliament speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.