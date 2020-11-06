People remain united against repression of ‘Hawa Bhaban’: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the country’s people stand united against repression and falsehood of ‘Hawa Bhaban’, reports BSS.

“The people are not held hostage to the government rather they remain united against repression and falsehood of ‘Hawa Bhaban’,” he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.

Turning down the BNP secretary general’s allegation that the government is pushing the country towards darkness holding the people hostage, Quader said BNP is following its traditional path of propagating falsehood repeatedly as they did in the past.