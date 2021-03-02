People suffer as bus communication snapped over BNP rally in Rajshahi

Bus communication to and from Rajshahi has been snapped over a rally of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) scheduled to begin at 2:00pm Tuesday. Although the bus counters remain open, nobody is selling tickets, leaving the passengers in immense sufferings.

At Shiroil bus terminal in the city, the bus counters were found half-open in the morning. Transport workers were sitting idly at the counters but they were not selling any tickets.