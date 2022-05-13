People to remain safe as long as Bangladesh is run by AL: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader Friday said as long as Bangladesh is run by the AL government, led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the life and livelihoods of its people will remain safe, reports BSS.

"Bangladesh will never be like Sri Lanka, Pakistan or Afghanistan. As long as the country is run under the leadership of the AL and Sheikh Hasina, the lives of the country's people will remain safe," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said AL president Sheikh Hasina is now recognised as a successful leader across the globe due to her honesty, proficiency, courage, firmness and patriotism.