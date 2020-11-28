People will reply to conspiracy over Bangabandhu’s sculpture: Mozammel

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Friday said anti-liberation forces are out to create an issue over Bangabandhu’s sculpture when the country is on the way to become a ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation.

“The people will give befitting reply to all conspiracies centering Bangabandhu’s sculpture,” he told a cultural function organized marking 44th anniversary of Wrishij Shilpi Gosthi at Shilpakala Academy in the capital city.

Mozammel said the anti-liberation forces are hatching conspiracies against Bangabandhu and Bangladesh since the Great Liberation War.