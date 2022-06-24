Physicians to disclose Khaleda Zia’s health condition this afternoon

The press conference will take place at the 7th floor of the hospital in the capital’s Bashundhara residential area at around 3:00pm, said the BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan to Prothom Alo.
Former prime minister Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital with heart ailment on 10 June night.
Sayrul Kabir Khan said a ring was placed in Khaleda Zia’s artery through angiogram. The physicians said to have detected two more blocks in her arteries, he added.
The health condition of Khaleda Zia had improved since the placement of the ring. She was shifted to the cabin from the CCU (coronary care unit) of the hospital on 15 June. Since then the health condition of Khaleda Zia is stable, said the BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.
The physicians will talk to the media about how the BNP chairperson is doing in today’s press conference, he added.
BNP sources said a 21-member board, led by the hospital’s cardiology department head Shahabuddin Talukder, has been formed for the treatment of Khaleda Zia. Twelve of the board members are physicians of Evercare Hospital while nine are from outside.