Physicians to disclose Khaleda Zia’s health condition this afternoon

The press conference will take place at the 7th floor of the hospital in the capital’s Bashundhara residential area at around 3:00pm, said the BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan to Prothom Alo.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital with heart ailment on 10 June night.

Sayrul Kabir Khan said a ring was placed in Khaleda Zia’s artery through angiogram. The physicians said to have detected two more blocks in her arteries, he added.