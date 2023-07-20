BNP's condition for contesting polls ‘unconstitutional’: Quader

BNP's condition for participating in the next general election is unconstitutional, Awami League general secretary and road, transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said.
“Foreigners have said nothing about the caretaker government or the party's one-point agenda,” the minister said while briefing reporters at Setu Bhaban in Dhaka’s Banani on Thursday.
Quader said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul’s statement indicates the 'intent of violence' and makes it clear that the party is 'walking on the path of unrest'.
“They want to disrupt peaceful elections. They are moving forward with the goal of terrorising and foiling elections,” he said.
The AL general secretary reiterated his party’s stance on the upcoming election.
“Awami League’s one point is clear: Election will be held as per the constitution – under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and the (supervision of) election commission,” Quader said.
“BNP's demand is strange, bizarre and absurd. They have decided not to participate in elections unless they are guaranteed to win,” he added.
Earlier, British high commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Catherine Cook paid a courtesy call on the minister at the Setu Bhaban.
During the meeting, discussions were held on how the next national election will be held in the country, and the responsibilities of the election-time government.
The British high commissioner stressed on free, fair, peaceful and participatory election.