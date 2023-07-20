BNP's condition for contesting polls ‘unconstitutional’: Quader

BNP's condition for participating in the next general election is unconstitutional, Awami League general secretary and road, transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said.

“Foreigners have said nothing about the caretaker government or the party's one-point agenda,” the minister said while briefing reporters at Setu Bhaban in Dhaka’s Banani on Thursday.

Quader said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul’s statement indicates the 'intent of violence' and makes it clear that the party is 'walking on the path of unrest'.