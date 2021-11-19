Plot on to kill Khaleda Zia: Mirza Fakhrul

Fakhrul, said, "The law minister said it is an utter lie that there is no legal scope to send Khaleda Zia abroad. There is a legal scope. He is talking about Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. There is scope in this section that if the government wants, it can release her, send her abroad for treatment and pardon her entirely. But their target is to remove Khaleda Zia from politics. Now plans and conspiracies are being hatched to end her life, so they are not giving her the opportunity [for treatment abroad]."
Urging all to join a mass-hunger strike called by BNP, the BNP secretary general said the next course of action would be declared after the mass hunger strike to expedite a movement so that Khaleda Zia gets the opportunity to receive treatment abroad.
About the proposals of the discussants at the event, he said, "I am agree that this government cannot be removed without a united movement and an upsurge. Proposals have been made here for a joint platform that would be decided later. Let us start from our respective forums. There is a clear call from the party, come forward we will launch a united movement to free Khaleda Zia and restore democracy."
Terming the law minister 'rubbish, illiterate', Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said he even does not know legal matters.
"I really don't know how bad the situation of Khaleda Zia is. When I asked physicians whether her condition now better or worse, they could not say 'better'," he added.
Mahmudur Rahman Manna made a call to create a platform led by BNP to launch a movement against the government and ensure Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.
Gono Odhikar Parishad member secretary and former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque said, "I call upon all the opposition parties to make a commitment on one platform and do not join elections under this government. Khaleda Zia is dying and they are making fun of her right to treatment."