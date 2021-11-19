Plot on to kill Khaleda Zia: Mirza Fakhrul

Fakhrul, said, "The law minister said it is an utter lie that there is no legal scope to send Khaleda Zia abroad. There is a legal scope. He is talking about Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. There is scope in this section that if the government wants, it can release her, send her abroad for treatment and pardon her entirely. But their target is to remove Khaleda Zia from politics. Now plans and conspiracies are being hatched to end her life, so they are not giving her the opportunity [for treatment abroad]."

Urging all to join a mass-hunger strike called by BNP, the BNP secretary general said the next course of action would be declared after the mass hunger strike to expedite a movement so that Khaleda Zia gets the opportunity to receive treatment abroad.