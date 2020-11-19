PM Hasina says fire terrorism is BNP’s planned game

“I know we have a section of urban people, we have digitalized it, we have given licenses to private TV channels and we have given mobile phones to everyone. Now using those, they are frequently making criticism saying, it has happened, it has not happened and none sees democracy here,” Sheikh Hasina said.

“When Ziaur Rahman illegally seized power through imposing martial law assassination, coup and conspiracy, then was there democracy? Or Khaleda Zia came to power by rigging votes on 15 February (1996) election, is that democracy?” she questioned.

On Coronavirus issue, the prime minister said the COVID-19 pandemic taught people that the money and wealth earned by corrupt means cannot help save lives.

“Money and wealth earned by doing corruption and irregularities doesn’t help save lives . . . the Coronavirus has taught this”, she observed.

Hasina said the lethal disease Coronavirus has also gave a lesson to those who used to go abroad for treatment if happens anything.

Referring to the experts’ opinion coincided with the increasing corona infection rate in different countries of the world, she made all alert, saying, “Another wave is likely to push in the winter.”

In this context, the head of the government reiterated her call to wear masks and follow other health rules in a proper manner.

Different countries of the world are struggling to cope with the Corona situation, even the growth rate in many developed countries has gone to minus, Sheikh Hasina mentioned.

She said his government has been able to keep Bangladesh’s economy afloat as a result of rapid and far-reaching and planned steps since the corona was identified.

In addition, 2,000 doctors, nurses and technologists were appointed soon after the onset of Coronavirus outbreak.

Noting that the world economy has come to a standstill due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Sheikh Hasina said the incumbent government provided an incentive package to address the situation and keep the country's economic activities afloat.