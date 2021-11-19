PM Hasina says no new political party to face obstruction

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said no new political party will face any obstruction in waging any movement in this multiparty democratic country, but they will not be allowed to damage the lives and property of people.

“If anyone (group) wants to form a party they can do it because there’s a multiparty democracy here. There’ll be no obstruction here,” she said while addressing a meeting of the Awami League Central Working Committee at her official residence Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said BNP-Jamaat is always hyperactive to make every development activity of the government controversial. “No matter how much good work we do, they come up with an attempt to create a controversy. BNP-Jamaat is hyperactive here,” she said.