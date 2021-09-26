Govt wants to take int'l advantage by keeping Rohingya crisis alive: Fakhrul

Stating that the prime minister’s visit to the USA has ‘no success’, BNP on Sunday alleged that the government wants to take international advantage by keeping the Rohingya problem alive.

“I didn't find any outcome from her (PM’s) visit. Even, she couldn’t come up with a solution to the Rohingya problem,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said their party thinks prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her government have failed to play any effective role in resolving the crisis.

“In fact, they (government) want to take international advantage, especially from the Western countries, by keeping this issue alive,” the BNP leader said.